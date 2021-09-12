Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

