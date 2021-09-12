Hancock Whitney Corp Buys New Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $247.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton raised Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

