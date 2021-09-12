Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BPMC. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BPMC opened at $98.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.33.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.