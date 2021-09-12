Hancock Whitney Corp Has $285,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 8.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NVT stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.63 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

