Hancock Whitney Corp Has $374,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $266.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.21. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $277.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

