Hancock Whitney Corp Has $445,000 Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average is $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

