Hancock Whitney Corp Has $463,000 Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vonage were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vonage by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Vonage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vonage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vonage by 641.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 773,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 268,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,027,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VG opened at $14.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -144.80, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

