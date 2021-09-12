Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $357,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NIO. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.49.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

