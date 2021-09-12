Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $426,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

NYSE:FCX opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

