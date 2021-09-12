Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 14,770 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.