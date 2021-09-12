Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HVRRY. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

HVRRY stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

