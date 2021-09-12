Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 377.60 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 373.80 ($4.88). 859,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,292,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 373.20 ($4.88).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.

In other news, insider Simon Henry purchased 3,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £9,510 ($12,424.88). Also, insider Phil Kirk purchased 100,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £328,000 ($428,534.10).

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

