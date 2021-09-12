Harley-Davidson’s (HOG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Tigress Financial currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HOG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.41.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.