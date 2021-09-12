Harvey Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 143,125 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Star Bulk Carriers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,647.06%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

