Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,817.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,707.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2,414.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

