Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,950 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

