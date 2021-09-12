Harvey Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.4% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $378.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.85. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.48.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $917,936,108 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

