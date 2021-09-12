HashBX Reaches Market Cap of $409,353.17 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. HashBX has a market capitalization of $409,353.17 and $1.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HashBX has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One HashBX coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00063441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00160779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044494 BTC.

About HashBX

HBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

