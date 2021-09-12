Head to Head Comparison: Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) vs. Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ikena Oncology N/A N/A N/A Novozymes A/S 21.40% 28.36% 14.93%

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Novozymes A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ikena Oncology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Novozymes A/S $2.15 billion 8.01 $432.79 million $1.53 49.21

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Ikena Oncology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ikena Oncology and Novozymes A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ikena Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Novozymes A/S 2 3 2 0 2.00

Ikena Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.55%. Given Ikena Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc., a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It is also developing a small molecule inhibitor program against ERK5 in the RAS signaling pathway; IK-175, a selective AHR antagonist; IK-412, a recombinant human kynurenine-degrading enzyme; and IK-007, an oral selective EP4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

