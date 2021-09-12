Head-To-Head Contrast: GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GAMCO Investors and Robinhood Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors 1 0 0 0 1.00 Robinhood Markets 1 5 7 0 2.46

Robinhood Markets has a consensus price target of $53.53, indicating a potential upside of 30.02%. Given Robinhood Markets’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

Profitability

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors 25.06% 81.07% 34.71% Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.8% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Robinhood Markets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors $259.73 million 2.81 $58.69 million N/A N/A Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 36.73 $7.45 million N/A N/A

GAMCO Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Robinhood Markets.

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats Robinhood Markets on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds. The firm offers its services to open-end fund, closed-end fund and private wealth management investors. The company was founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

