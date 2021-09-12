Head-To-Head Review: Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) & Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys N/A N/A N/A Axonics -45.36% -18.01% -15.00%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Femasys and Axonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 2 0 3.00 Axonics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Femasys currently has a consensus target price of $16.73, indicating a potential upside of 122.41%. Axonics has a consensus target price of $69.56, indicating a potential downside of 7.23%. Given Femasys’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than Axonics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Axonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Femasys and Axonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Axonics $111.54 million 31.01 -$54.92 million ($1.48) -50.66

Femasys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axonics.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women. The company was founded by Raymond W. Cohen, Guang Qiang Jiang, and Danny L. Dearen in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

