Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $35,357.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at $830,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $612,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,341.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,094,409 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

