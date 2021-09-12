Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.82.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $172,524.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $307,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $236,634.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,944 shares of company stock worth $7,094,409. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.