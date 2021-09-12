Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.39 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $3.75 billion and $717.57 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00128258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.82 or 0.00610414 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00019552 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00046397 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000688 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,633,179,279 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

