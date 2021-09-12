Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $252.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Helen of Troy have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is grappling with higher inbound freight expenses, which affected gross margin in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Management projects year-over-year inflationary cost pressures of $55-$60 million for fiscal 2022. In fact, its net sales and earnings for fiscal 2022 are expected to decline. Helen of Troy's international presence exposes it to risks related to foreign currency rates. Nevertheless, the company is benefiting from solid Leadership Brands. Net sales for Leadership Brands increased 22.9% in fiscal first-quarter. Consistent online sales and digital marketing efforts are also driving growth. These trends were seen in its quarterly results with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as increasing year over year.”

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $234.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.88.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,869 shares of company stock worth $2,087,859. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 25.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after buying an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,017,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

