HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €51.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.12 ($107.20).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €91.68 ($107.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion and a PE ratio of 40.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €86.00 and its 200-day moving average is €75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a 52 week high of €97.38 ($114.56).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.