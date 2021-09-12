Helmet.insure (HELMET) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.49 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $9.49 million and $614,224.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00073911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00131236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00183639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.17 or 0.07291603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,703.94 or 0.99712071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.54 or 0.00961127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003038 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,345,930 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

