Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.880-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.520 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.62.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,289,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,431. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.