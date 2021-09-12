HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) Announces Dividend of $0.80

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) announced a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of HFBA opened at $31.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. HFB Financial has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $34.00.
About HFB Financial
