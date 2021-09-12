HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) Announces Dividend of $0.80

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) announced a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of HFBA opened at $31.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. HFB Financial has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Get HFB Financial alerts:

About HFB Financial

HFB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Home Federal Bank Corporation that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and overdrafts.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for HFB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HFB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.