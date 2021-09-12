HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 263.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,871 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,868,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,583,000 after buying an additional 193,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after buying an additional 154,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,367,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,732 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,130 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $131.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

