HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,670 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,830,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,248,000 after acquiring an additional 702,552 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 80.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,750,000 after acquiring an additional 677,070 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,544.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,477,000 after acquiring an additional 550,690 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.