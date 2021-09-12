HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $3.81 Million Position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 386,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000.
Shares of NYSE WPCA opened at $9.73 on Friday. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.
About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A
