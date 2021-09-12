HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $3.81 Million Position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 386,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000.

Shares of NYSE WPCA opened at $9.73 on Friday. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A alerts:

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.