Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives $60.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCMLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, June 14th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Holcim has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

Holcim Ltd. manufactures and sells cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and asphalt products as well as associated services and solutions. Its products are used in various projects and applications, including the construction of infrastructure projects, such as tunnels, airports, ports, bridges, data centres, roads and highways, and stadiums.

