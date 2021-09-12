Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

HEP opened at $18.58 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,143 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after buying an additional 1,110,573 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

