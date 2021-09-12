Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOMB. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

HOMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.