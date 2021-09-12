Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stake Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

