HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of HP by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 240,050 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 455,919 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 23,983 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.00 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

