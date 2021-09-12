Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$12.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$14.00. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBM. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.95.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -20.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.11 and a 12-month high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

