Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 126.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $401.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.63.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

