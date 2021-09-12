Hyve Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $474,420.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and $474,420.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00078956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00126720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00180639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,006.83 or 1.00129934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.99 or 0.07199338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.13 or 0.00901329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

