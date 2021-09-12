I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Down 4.3%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.96 and last traded at $73.96. 4,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 515,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.66.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.