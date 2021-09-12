Idena Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and $144,286.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idena has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00072994 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00086948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00132080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00130845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00185765 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.45 or 0.00622045 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 73,870,642 coins and its circulating supply is 50,293,647 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars.

