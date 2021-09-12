IDEX Market Capitalization Reaches $369.55 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 35.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, IDEX has traded 660.1% higher against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $369.55 million and approximately $1.22 billion worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001362 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00062611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00166057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00044719 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,502,593 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.