IMI plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMI in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas forecasts that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IMI’s FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

IMIAY stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IMI has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6414 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

