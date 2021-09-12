Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives $31.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of IMVT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.62. 462,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,509. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $991.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.80. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, Director Douglas J. Hughes acquired 18,247 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George V. Migausky acquired 7,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 21.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 774,877 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 318.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,958 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 82.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 903,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 789,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 11.3% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,273,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

