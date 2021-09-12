Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 19.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.50. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NARI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $5,661,208.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,946,133.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,666,028 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

