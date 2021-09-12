Incent 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $996,732.43 and approximately $24.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00072977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00132843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00186286 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,172.38 or 1.00172704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.58 or 0.07299575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.46 or 0.00931729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

