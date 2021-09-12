Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.76

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.76 and last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 101078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.