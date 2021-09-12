Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.51

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.51 and last traded at $54.44, with a volume of 3843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.89.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.