Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.51

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.51 and last traded at $54.44, with a volume of 3843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.89.
IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.
The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (NYSE:IR)
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
