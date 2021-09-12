Insider Buying: Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) Insider Purchases 19,999 Shares of Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.40 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of A$47,977.60 ($34,269.72).

Benjamin (Ben) Cleary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 8,900 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.13 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$18,948.10 ($13,534.36).

On Friday, August 27th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 35,542 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$74,567.12 ($53,262.23).

On Wednesday, August 25th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 40,001 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.06 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of A$82,202.06 ($58,715.75).

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Company Profile

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

